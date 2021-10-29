Emily In Paris Star Lily Collins Defends Her Character Against Criticisms

Alamy

Lily Collins has said she finds it ‘sad’ that her Emily in Paris character’s personality traits are considered ‘annoying’, ahead of the cult Netflix show’s second season.

Despite receiving less-than-glowing critics reviews, Emily in Paris was one of Netflix’s biggest lockdown hits, although not everyone was entirely sympathetic with the titular character.

The show, which follows Emily as she moves to pursue a marketing career in Paris, was often seen as portraying classic stereotypes of ignorant Americans living abroad, with Emily’s relentless positivity and enthusiasm grinding the gears of some viewers who found it too sugary sweet to handle.

Now, with the second season set to premiere this December, the show’s star Lily Collins has spoken out to defend her character from the backlash, saying she believes that what others find frustrating about Emily should in fact be personality traits we admire.

‘A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying,’ she told Nylon.

‘To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly – it’s sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’ They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes – she’s not infallible.’

Teaser images for Emily in Paris‘ second season released last month have reassured viewers that we can expect more of the same from Emily in the upcoming episodes, including the chic outfits and Parisian backdrops that gave fans across the world dreams of a post-lockdown French getaway.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, series creator Darren Star gave a few hints at what was in store for Emily, saying ‘there’s a lot more intrigue at work, in relationships’ as well as revealing that the season would explore Emily’s struggles with the French language.

Emily in Paris season 2 lands on Netflix on December 22.