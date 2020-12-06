Eminem Makes Surprise Cameo In SNL's Stan Remake With Pete Davidson NBC

Eminem made a small surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live’s Christmas remake of his hit single Stan.

The remake sees Pete Davidson take up the character of Stu, in which he writes a series of letters to Santa Claus begging him to deliver a PlayStation 5 for Christmas.

As the story goes in the original, he becomes increasingly angry and unstable as his letters go missing or unreturned. The skit even featured Dido (played by Kate McKinnon) who is worried by his obsession with the games console, Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) and Elton John (Bowen Yang).

Watch the parody here:

At one point, he writes: ‘Dear Santa, I know that you never wrote me a letter back, that’s fine dawg except really I think that’s kinda whack. If you can’t help your biggest fan, I think you should just retire, or next time you slide down my chimney, I’ll set your ass on fire’.

Stu also borrows some of Eminem’s original lyrics and adds a comedic twist, such as, ‘I know you probably hear this every day … you got a cool hat’ and ‘I even got a tattoo of your name across my chest’.

Eminem PA Images

At the end of the skit, the real Eminem is seen opening presents on Christmas Day and to his surprise, he receives the PlayStation 5 that Stan was so desperate for.

‘That’s crazy! A PS5? I didn’t even ask for this,’ the rapper says. ‘Slim Shady must have been a good boy this year, sorry Stu you f*cked up,’ he adds.

Eminem has made seven appearances as a musical guest, with the last being in November 2017.