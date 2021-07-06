Emma Corrin Changes Pronouns And Shares Intimate Chest Binder Photo Shoot

Netflix/Emma Corrin/Instagram

Actor Emma Corrin has changed her pronouns to she/they on Instagram and also shared photos of her chest binder.

Emma Corrin received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe for her depiction of Princess Diana in the fourth series of The Crown. On the back of this, the actor has received a lot of attention on social media.

The 25-year-old latest update clarifies her preferred pronouns are she/they and also shows black and white images of her first binder.

Check out the post below:

The caption noted that the images were taken ‘sometime before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon’.

Corrin went on to explain that:

We used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.

The actor also shared that she uses LGBTQ+ and trans-owned brand gc2b for her chest binding. The act of chest binding flattens breasts with a constrictive material, and the material that does this is referred to as a chest binder.

Many celebrities and followers congratulated Corrin on her post, and singer Paloma Faith wrote, ‘Beautiful pictures.’ Tommy Dorfman also praised the actor on Instagram, commenting, ‘I love you so much.’

This post comes after Corrin announced that she was queer in April. Since then, the actor was seen wearing a rainbow jumper as part of Pride Month. The actor also posted an image with the caption ‘ur fave queer bride’.

Despite being relatively open on Instagram, Corrin has been quiet on the topic of her romantic life to the press. When asked about her romantic life, Corrin has frequently refused to give specifics and focuses on her work.

Corrin is set to star alongside pop star Harry Styles in the upcoming queer drama My Policeman. In the drama set in the 1950s, Corrin plays a school teacher called Marion who falls in love with Tom. After marrying, Tom has a love affair with a museum curator called Patrick. The drama will focus on the jealousy of Marion and the impact that the affair has on the relationship.