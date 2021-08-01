Emma Stone ‘Weighing Her Options’ Over Cruella Release Disney Lawsuit

PA/Disney

Emma Stone is reportedly considering following in Scarlett Johansson’s footsteps by filing a lawsuit against Disney.

Earlier this week, Johansson filed a lawsuit suing Disney for streaming Black Widow on Disney+. The long-awaited Marvel movie made its cinema debut July 7.

The Marriage Story actor has since claimed that when the theatrical release of Black Widow also coincided with the film’s release on Disney+, there was a breach in contract and argued that it diminished the amount she could potentially make.

Disney has since responded to Johansson’s allegations and accused her of showing ‘callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic’.

Marvel Studios

In the wake of Johansson’s lawsuit, Emma Stone is said to be considering taking a similar path regarding her movie Cruella.

Stone has been left in a similar situation to that of the Black Widow actor’s after Cruella made its Disney+ debut the same day as its cinema release. According to Comicbook, this has ‘severely damaged total back-end hauls’, meaning she’s likely to be paid less by the movie giant.

With this in mind, entertainment lawyer Matt Belloni says Stone is going to watch how Cruella continues to do at the box office, before making any moves.

However, Belloni expressed how ‘difficult’ Disney can be to deal with. He said, ‘There is an unusually high amount of cheering going on today in the talent community, which indicates these issues aren’t going away anytime soon. Disney is notoriously difficult to deal with, and has become even more so under [Disney CEO Bob] Chapek.’

PA Images

Discussing Stone’s case, he added, ‘Agents and lawyers have been waiting a long time for someone of Johansson’s stature to take a stand publicly. Emma Stone, star of Cruella, is said to be weighing her options.’

It’s believed Emily Blunt is having similar thoughts and will watch how The Jungle Cruise does at the box office following its cinematic debut on Friday, July 30.