Emma Watson Celebrates 30th Birthday With Baby Photo

Emma Watson’s Harry Potter tenure only seems like yesterday. Time irrepressibly moves on though, and today, April 16, the actor and activist is celebrating her 30th birthday.

In a harrowing reminder of everyone’s age, it’s been 19 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hit cinemas. For many kids, they grew up alongside Hogwarts’ ragtag band of wizards, but Watson is saying farewell to her twenties by looking back even further.

The British star took a trip down memory lane for the occasion, digging out the old photos and even posting a baby picture to Instagram. ‘What an adventure that was,’ she wrote.

Alongside the post, Emma wrote in a caption: ‘Wow. 30! What an adventure that was… You, out there – that have supported me – thank you. Thank you for all your kindness. Thanks for having my back.’

Emma was just 11 years old when she became a worldwide celebrity alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. Following the final Harry Potter chapter in 2011, she went on to star in a number of other projects, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring and This Is The End.

She was most recently praised for her performance as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s starry Little Women adaptation, and had previously received acclaim for her turn as Belle in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake.

While balancing her film career, Emma also graduated from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature in 2014, has modelled for the likes of Burberry and Lancôme, and has been appointed as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador, helping to launch the HeForShe campaign, which calls upon men to advocate for gender equality.

