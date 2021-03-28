Emma Watson Walked Off Set After Refusing To Film Scene, Seth Rogen Says

Sony Pictures Releasing

Emma Watson left the set of This Is The End after refusing to film a particular scene, Seth Rogen has revealed.

The 2013 ensemble movie, which brought together Rogen, James Franco, Jay Baruchel, Craig Robinson, Jonah Hill and more, is easily one of the funniest comedies of the past 10 years.

It’s not a film that pulls its punches with the raunchier, even gorier content – poor Michael Cera even gets impaled by a lamppost. However, one gag didn’t sit right with the Harry Potter star.

The scene in question involved Danny McBride’s eventual cannibal, who held Channing Tatum as a gimp on a leash. During an interview with GQ, Rogen didn’t go into any specific details about why Watson wasn’t keen on it, but confirmed she did leave the set.

He said, ‘I mean, I don’t look back on that and think… how dare she do that? You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.’

Like everyone else in the cast, Watson played herself in the movie. At one point in the film, she axes her way back into Franco’s house during the apocalypse, but quickly leaves with some of the group’s supplies after fearing they’re all going to rape her, despite their strenuous assurances.

Rogen added, ‘But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.’

The movie was a hit with the critics and grossed more than $126 million worldwide. And, nearly eight years later, Rogen said, ‘She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.’

This Is The End is available to watch on Netflix now.