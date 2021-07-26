Emmy Rossum Says Her Daughter Was Born With Covid Antibodies

PA Images

Shameless (US) star Emmy Rossum has shared an image with her baby daughter, and revealed that her child has COVID antibodies.

Emmy Rossum has starred in the likes of Inside Out, Mystic River and The Day After Tomorrow. The actor and her husband, Sam Esmail, welcomed their first child back in May, which took many fans by surprise as the actor kept the pregnancy private.

Advert 10

The actor has now revealed a picture of their child alongside a message that urges people to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Rossum added that because she got a vaccine while pregnant, ‘our daughter now has antibodies’.

The Instagram post, which was met with a positive reception, read:

When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.

Advert 10

It is unclear exactly when Rossum was vaccinated, but if she received the jabs during her third trimester of pregnancy then she likely did pass on the antibodies.

The Cornell Chronicle noted:

Women who receive COVID-19 mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna while in their third trimester of pregnancy generate a strong immune response and pass protective antibodies through umbilical cord blood to their babies.

Advert 10

The US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that everyone from 12 and older gets vaccinated.

COVID-19 has led to more than 600,000 deaths in the United States.