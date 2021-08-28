Emotional Chadwick Boseman Tributes Pour In On Anniversary Of His Death

PA

Emotional tributes have poured in for Chadwick Boseman, as today, August 28, marks the one-year anniversary of his death.

The American actor and playwright, most well-known for his starring role in Marvel’s Black Panther, passed away this time last year due to colon cancer.

One year since the star’s death, aged just 43 years old, tributes are being shared in to mark the date, with co-stars such as Lupita Nyong’o posting messages in remembrance of Boseman.

PA

Fans took to Twitter under the hashtag #ChadwickBoseman to express their love for the star and just how much they miss him one year on. One quoted Paul Rudd, stating: ‘To all of those little kids that love Black Panther and looked to T’Cha as their hero, just know that the guy who played him is an even bigger hero in real life.’

Another wrote:

One year has passed since we lost the wearer of the world’s most beautiful smile. We miss you King.

A third commented: ‘”In my culture, death is not the end.” Rest in power King T’Challa. Always in our hearts.’

Nyong’o, Boseman’s Black Panther co-star, also took to Twitter to mark the one-year anniversary, saying she did not know she could miss ‘both his laughter and his silence in equal measure’. She continued: ‘I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me’.

One year ago, Boseman’s family confirmed the actor had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer, having battled with the cancer for four years. However, he had not previously made the diagnosis public information.

It is reported that the acting legend died at his home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family by his side.

At the time, his family noted how Boseman had been a ‘true fighter’ as ‘from Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy’.

As well as Black Panther, Boseman starred as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42, and soul singer James Brown in Get On Up in 2014. After the success of Black Panther, Boseman went on to feature in other Marvel films such as Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.

Boseman won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which his wife Taylor Simone Ledward went on to accept on his behalf, giving an emotional speech in tribute to the late actor.

Since his passing, Howard University named its College of Fine Arts after the star. Boseman had graduated from the Washington DC-based university in 2000.