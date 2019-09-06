End Of The F***ing World Season Two Premieres November 2019 On Channel 4

Channel 4

With Floppy Johnson in power, the ever-impending doom of Brexit and Donald Trump’s constant presidential incompetence, it’s fitting that The End Of The F***ing World will be returning to our screens this November.

After the first season left fans on edge, the show’s return will see Alyssa (Jessica Barden, The Lobster, the forthcoming Jungleland) still dealing with the fallout of the traumatic events.

The second season of the RTS Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated show will also see the introduction of the new character of Bonnie, played by BIFA-winning Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth, the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX). Bonnie is an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

The acclaimed first series garnered a legion of fans after dropping on Netflix and Channel 4 – it also became All4’s best performing exclusive ever. It is a co-production between the channel and the streaming behemoth.

Charlie Covell returns to write The End of the F***ing World which is inspired by the characters from the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman. The original songs and score will again be written and performed by Graham Coxon.

British directors Lucy Forbes (In My Skin) and Destiny Ekaragha (Gone Too Far) direct the first and second block respectively.

In the first season, viewers followed teen runaways James (Alex Lawther, Black Mirror) and Alyssa on a darkly comic road trip, which saw them caught in a spiral of dangerous events.

Critics called the first show ‘brilliant… gruesome, wickedly funny, and completely heartwarming’ and an ‘effing triumph’.

The Guardian’s Sam Wollaston called the first season a ‘a binge-worthy comedy about teen nihilists on the run’ with ‘comedy so dark that you can barely make out the comedy.’

We absolutely cannot wait for this!

