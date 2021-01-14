Endgame Directors Drop Trailer For New Tom Holland Drama Cherry Russo_Brothers/Twitter/Apple TV+

The first trailer for Tom Holland and the Russo Brothers’ Cherry is finally here.

The Spider-Man actor has reunited with his MCU directors for a new PTSD crime drama, based on Nico Walker’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Holland plays the titular character, an army medic who returns home and starts robbing banks to fuel his addiction amid the American opioid epidemic.

Check out the first trailer for Cherry below:

The official synopsis reads, ‘Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances.’

It adds, ‘When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily (Ciara Bravo) along the way.’

It’s another dramatic outing for Holland, coming after his acclaimed performance in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time. The film is set to debut in cinemas next month, before hitting Apple TV+ in March.

The first reactions to the film have been mixed. While many have cited their issues with the script, the majority of social media posts offer praise for Holland. For example, Slash Film’s Chris Evangelista wrote, ‘Too long, too messy, too much narration. However, Tom Holland is great. Best performance I’ve seen from him so far.’

During a virtual Q&A after a screening of the film, Robert Downey Jr. also applauded the movie, saying, ‘Honestly, this is just one of those movies, Tom, fellas, ladies, that you’re going to wind up when it comes on in five years, wherever it is in the movie, you’re gonna want to watch it. It’s the highest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema, it bears rewatching.’

Variety wrote that he ‘may be considered too young for a play in the Best Actor category, but Cherry lays the groundwork for a near-future nomination’ at the Oscars.

Anthony Russo told Vanity Fair, ‘Tom is a nice person. He is, but he doesn’t let himself get trapped by that. He’s a seeker, he’s an artist, he’s always looking, running after complicated things in life. He’s a young actor, right? We haven’t seen him do that much up to this point. This is definitely something he’s had within him the whole time. We just haven’t been able to see it yet.’

While he’s clearly making efforts to showcase his acting talents beyond web-slinging, Holland will also play Nathan Drake in the long-awaited film adaptation of Uncharted, expected to release this year.

Cherry will hit cinemas on February 26, before becoming available to stream globally on Apple TV+ on March 12.