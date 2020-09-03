Epic New Trailer For No Time To Die Just Dropped
Bond is coming back: a brand-new trailer has dropped for No Time To Die.
James Bond’s 25th film was the first major Hollywood production to delay its release date due to the current pandemic, setting off a chain reaction that eventually lead to the worldwide pause of the entertainment industry.
However, months later, we can all start preparing for 007’s long-awaited return to the big-screen. Are you ready to bid farewell to Daniel Craig?
Check out the newest trailer for No Time To Die below:
No Time To Die marks the end of Craig’s reign as Bond, making him the longest-running 007 in history – beating Roger Moore’s 12-year stint. It’ll also be the longest film in the series yet, with a runtime of 163 minutes.
Even with a seven-month delay, director Cary Joji Fukunaga didn’t do a tremendous amount of work on the film. ‘You could just fiddle and tweak and it doesn’t necessarily get better. For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film. I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally,’ he told Empire.
The official synopsis reads, ‘Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.’
We’ll see the return of Dr. Madeleine Swan (Léa Seydoux), American CIA ally Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) and Blofeld (Christopher Waltz). There’s also Lashana Lynch as the new 007 in the field after Bond’s retirement and Ana de Armas as Paloma – it’s unknown whether she will be a friend or foe to Bond.
Crucially, there’s Rami Malek’s mysterious villain, who’s ‘more dangerous than anyone he’s ever encountered’ and ‘smarter and stronger than Spectre’, according to the director.
In an earlier interview with Esquire, Fukunaga said:
It was essential to rediscover Bond: where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become? He’s sort of a wounded animal struggling with his role as a 00. The world’s changed, the rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be, the rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymmetric warfare.
No Time To Die is a culmination of all that Bond has become. With all that he’s seen, all the trauma, all the loss, what is that mission that will be his most challenging and difficult?
Upon watching the film, in private, Craig told GQ, ‘I think it works… so hallelujah.’
No Time To Die will hit UK cinemas on November 12, later releasing in the US on November 20.
