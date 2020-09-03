Epic New Trailer For No Time To Die Just Dropped

It was essential to rediscover Bond: where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become? He’s sort of a wounded animal struggling with his role as a 00. The world’s changed, the rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be, the rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymmetric warfare.

No Time To Die is a culmination of all that Bond has become. With all that he’s seen, all the trauma, all the loss, what is that mission that will be his most challenging and difficult?