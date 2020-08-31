unilad
Erect Penis To Appear On TV Tonight For First Time Ever

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 31 Aug 2020 07:37
An erect penis is set to appear on British television for the first time ever tonight, August 31, as part of new documentary, My Penis and Me.

The Channel 4 show, which is breaking ordinary broadcasting taboos, will show footage and stills of eight different erect penises for artistic purposes.

My Penis and Me is made by the same production company that commissioned ground-breaking documentary 100 Vaginas, and follows artist Ajamu as he creates portraits of men while they discuss sex, mental health, abuse, infertility, relationships and much more.

It’s hoped the show will open up a conversation on manhood that has never been seen in the mainstream before.

Erect penises are usually banned from being allowed to air on British television – even after the watershed – as they come under a sexual content banner. However, this documentary has been allowed, as the body parts, albeit aroused, are being shown in a purely artistic context, and therefore not breaking any rules.

Speaking to Metro about the programme, Ajamu, who is known for showcasing queerness, fetishes and Black bodies in his work, said he takes pictures of penises because they ‘have their own stories to tel but are still censored.’

‘I wanted to meet and photograph all kinds of men – the kinds of men I would not normally meet,’ he explained. ‘The film became a space for us to recognise what we all share, despite our differences.’

Commissioning editor at Channel 4, Shaminder Nahal, said:

The penis becomes a gateway through which to explore all sorts of aspects of masculinity.

The men taking part deal with everything from sex to violence, fear and love, masturbation and ejaculation.

While we get to see a range of penises and erections – we also see the men explore deep, often hidden, feelings in their photography.

Ajamu’s work has previously described as ‘controversial’, making him the perfect candidate to allow men to speak about things which would never normally be revealed on mainstream television.

Me and My Penis will air on Channel 4 at 10pm tonight, August 31.

