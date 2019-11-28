ET And Elliott Reunite In Amazing New Sky Advert

Sky

Christmas is all about reconnecting with loved ones and spreading the joy, isn’t it?

That’s why Sky has offered up some serious competition for the best Christmas advert of 2019 by reuniting one of the film world’s best loved pairs, ET and Elliott, for the first time since Steven Spielberg’s beloved film was released 1982.

I mean, name a more iconic duo… I’ll wait.

You can watch their emotional reunion as part of Sky’s 2019 Christmas advert here:

It has been almost four decades since the pair last saw each other, and now Elliott has a family of his own who all love the extra-terrestrial creature in equal measures.

The advert kicks off with Elliott’s kids who find ET hiding in the back garden behind a festive snowman.

After screaming their socks off, the children’s dad rushes out and is overcome with joy when he finds his long-lost friend standing before him.

Sky

Sky said of the advert:

Although technology has changed our world since they last saw each other 37 years ago, their friendship remains strong and is a touching reminder of how important reconnecting is at Christmas. We are honoured to be able to bring back these characters. We hope that seeing the story of ET and Elliott’s family inspires families to spend more time together this Christmas, and gives them the opportunity to share the magic of ET again, 37 years after the original. The iconic characters from Universal Pictures’ ET The Extra-Terrestrial tell the story of their unbreakable connection using technology from Sky. This story was made in connection with Universal Pictures, part of the Comcast and Sky family of companies.

Sky

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of UK & Ireland at Sky said:

It’s an honour to bring ET back to Earth in this new festive short story, helping us to celebrate the magic of family time at Christmas and Sky’s part in bringing our customers together at this special time of year.

Lance Acord, Director, said:

More than anything, the whole story is about family.

It’s great to have ET and Elliott reunited on our screens.

He finally called home. Now, that’s the festive spirit.

