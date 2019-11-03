Evangeline Lilly Just Time-Lapsed Shaving All Her Hair Off

evangelinelillyofficial/Instagram/Marvel Studios

Evangeline Lilly has just uploaded a timelapse video to Instagram which shows her shaving off all of her hair.

In a post which will no doubt shock anyone who has ever felt envious of Lilly’s lovely long dark hair, the actor can be seen happily snipping and shaving away, until her head is almost completely hairless.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 40-year-old actor completely pulls off the striking look, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she ended up sparking a copycat trend this season.

You can check out the hair-raising timelapse for yourself below:

Uploading four timelapse vids of the dramatic chop, Lilly wrote:

#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going?? (For those of you that follow me on @thesquickerwonkers…you already know.

Fans went wild over the Ant-Man actor’s new look, describing it as ‘full GI Jane’ and ‘magical’.

One person commented:

I loved your long hair🥺 but the short hair suits you, too.

Another said:

I would say STOP!!! WTF!!! But then i’d remember its not my first time too doing that kind of crazy, soooooo…GO FOR IT!!!!!!

Lilly later shared a picture of herself looking quite content with her newly shorn head, captioned:

Hello [world]. It’s a BEAUTIFUL day.

It’s unclear whether or not the Lost star has gone for this drastic cut for a role, or just for a bit of a fun change. Either way, it really does suit her and gives her a true superhero vibe.

It’s anticipated Lilly will return as Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man 3, recently reported to be landing in 2022 as a part of Marvel’s upcoming Phase 5. Production won’t begin until at least late 2020.

What do you think of Lilly’s brave new cut?

