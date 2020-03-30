Every Pre-Daniel Craig James Bond Film Is Coming To Amazon Prime United International Pictures/United Artists

‘I thought Christmas only comes once a year.’ Every James Bond film prior to Daniel Craig’s arrival is dropping on Amazon Prime.

That’s right, you’ll have a whopping 21 outings of 007 at your bingeing behest from the beginning of April, allowing to you to enjoy each iteration of the secret agent pre-Craig era. That’s your Connery, your Roger Moore, your Timothy Dalton and, of course, your Pierce Brosnan.

It comes just under a month after the release of the upcoming 25th entry in the franchise, No Time To Die, was postponed.

Pierce Brosnan James Bond Goldeneye United International Pictures

It’s not entirely clear why Craig’s films – Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre – aren’t being added to the streaming platform. A sensible guess would be that they’re under different distribution clauses ahead of the next film’s release.

But this’ll give longtime Bond fans and rookies an opportunity to feast on the series’ riches, right where it all began (I personally can’t think of a better way to spend self-isolation).

Sean Connery James Bond United Artists

Let’s walk you through what to expect. First you’ll begin with Sean Connery’s films: Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger (buh-wah-wow), Thunderball and You Only Live Twice. Then, you take a brief detour with George Lazenby (a criminally underrated Bond) in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, before returning to Connery in Diamonds Are Forever.

Roger Moore James Bond Moonraker United Artists

Next, we have the Roger Moore era, the silliest and daftest of all: Live and Let Die, The Man With The Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy and A View To A Kill (which has one of the best theme songs, by the way). If you want to spice it up, slot in Never Say Never Again after Octopussy, Connery’s strange Thunderball remake outside the official canon.

Timothy Dalton James Bond Licence to Kill United International Pictures

From here, we move onto Timothy Dalton, the original gritty Bond before Craig made it trendy. His tenure as 007 was short-lived, only appearing in The Living Daylights and Licence To Kill (the latter of which is the only film in the franchise to receive a 15 BBFC rating). Both are absolutely tremendous films.

Last, but by no means least, we have (in my opinion) the best Bond of all time: Pierce Brosnan. You start strong with the superlative Goldeneye, moving onto the excellent Tomorrow Never Dies, before having to cope with The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day (which are still fun, if drastically weaker).

You don’t have long to wait – they’re all coming to Amazon Prime on April 1. Get that martini poured – shaken, not stirred, of course.