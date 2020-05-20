unilad
Every Season Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Available On June 1 On All 4

by : Lucy Connolly on : 20 May 2020 13:26
Every Season Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Available On June 1 On All 4

Get ready to slay, because pretty soon every single season of Buffy The Vampire Slayer will be available to watch at the push of a button.

That’s right folks, the much-loved supernatural drama series will stream in full on All4 from June 1, after being acquired as part of a licensing deal with the Walt Disney Company.

All seven seasons will be available to stream in the UK on Channel 4’s free VOD service, meaning we’ll be able to catch up on all of the drama between Buffy, Giles, Willow and the gang from the very beginning.

buffy the vampire slayerbuffy the vampire slayer20th Television

First released in 1997, Buffy The Vampire Slayer was no doubt a global hit, running for six years and gaining a variety of awards and nominations.

Created by Joss Whedon and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular badass vampire hunter, the series follows Buffy Summers – the latest in a line of young women known as Slayers – as she comes to terms with her fate.

Initially just wanting to lead a normal teenage life with friends Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon), Buffy eventually learns to embrace her roots and becomes The Slayer – surrounded by her loyal circle of friends, the Scooby Gang, of course.

buffy the vampire slayer returnsbuffy the vampire slayer returns20th Television

Not only did the series receive critical acclaim throughout its six-year run, but it also received popular acclaim, with many referring to it as one of the best TV shows of all time.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4, said:

We’re ecstatic that we get to re-live the phenomenal success Buffy The Vampire Slayer has had over the past 23 years. This for many is a long awaited chance to relive this iconic series.

For others, it will be a chance to experience it for the very first time, and find out what all the fuss is about!

buffy the vampire slayer 2buffy the vampire slayer 220th Television

It seems our summer plans are now sorted and we won’t be leaving our sofas for the foreseeable future. Oh well.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer will be available to stream on All 4 from the 1st June 2020. Individual episodes of Buffy The Vampire Slayer will also be available to watch on weekday evenings at 11pm on E4.

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

