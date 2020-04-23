Every Season Of Scrubs Will Be Available To Stream Free Next Month
Grab whoever’s nearest to you and get ready to do a celebratory ‘Eagle’ because every season of Scrubs will be available to stream for free next month.
Somehow it’s been a whole decade since the sitcom came to an end, and if you’re like me you might sometimes remember it and think: ‘I miss it so much it hurts sometimes’.
Thankfully, the hurt will soon be over as every single one of JD’s wild fantasies, Turk’s suave dance moves and Elliot’s unfortunate blunders will be available to bingewatch.
The hospital-based comedy highlights a range of topics that will be more pertinent now than ever, though it’s also sure to provide the perfect comic relief and give you another great reason to sit on your sofa all day.
Seasons one to nine of Scrubs will arrive on All4 on May 1, after the broadcaster struck a deal with The Walt Disney Company to get the entire show back on its streaming and catch up service, Digital Spy reports.
Many fans might argue that season nine didn’t really need to be included – it’s one many viewers, and probably some of the stars, would prefer to forget about, but I suppose it’s nice to have the complete set. Season nine could always be considered a last resort, should you really run out of things to keep you entertained.
Nick Lee, Channel 4’s Head of Acquisitions, spoke about the arrival of the series, saying:
It’s very exciting that we get to revive a past gem of Channel 4’s programming as Scrubs comes in its entirety to All 4.
It will be the first time all nine seasons have been available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments and have the theme tune ‘I’m No Superman’ going through our heads for the next few months!
The arrival of the series comes at the perfect time as Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have recently started a re-watch podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends, on which they recall the events and behind-the-scenes stories of each episode.
By bingeing the series along with the stars and listening to their funny anecdotes, you’ll have enough Scrubs content to keep you going for weeks. What more could you want?
