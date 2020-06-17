Every Single Jurassic Park Film Streaming On Netflix UK From July 1 Universal Pictures

I’m sure life would have found a way regardless, but it’s been given a little boost from Netflix, as every single Jurassic Park film will be soon available to stream.

Advert

Cue the iconic theme tune…

Anyone still thinking dinosaurs went extinct 66 million years ago needs to take a long hard look at their reflection in the laptop screen and then hit play on these films, because they’ve made a number of epic comebacks since then.

Jurassic Park Universal Pictures

The two most recent films, 2015’s Jurassic World and 2018’s Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom, are already available to stream in the UK, but fans of the franchise will soon be able to go back to its inception as the original trilogy will join the streaming service on July 1.

Advert

Start by joining Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the first Jurassic Park, released in 1993, to find out where the dream of living peacefully alongside dinosaurs first started to go wrong – and to catch a shirtless Goldblum in his now-iconic reclining pose, of course.

Continue the journey with the 1997 film The Lost World, before bringing the original trilogy to a close with Jurassic Park III, released in 2001. Thankfully you can then skip the 14-year wait and get straight to Jurassic World and its sequel, in which Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard try their hand at wrangling dinosaurs.

Spoiler alert: it’s easier said than done.

Chris Pratt Jurassic World Universal Pictures

With the addition of the original trilogy on Netflix comes the rare opportunity to binge-watch a film series, and it will provide everything you need to know ahead of the release of Jurassic World 3, set to arrive next year.

Hold on to your drinks, folks, because the ground will soon be shaking with the giant steps of dinosaurs.