Everybody Loves Raymond Star Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres After Apology

Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett has called out Ellen DeGeneres following accusations of a toxic working environment on her show.

Although DeGeneres herself hasn’t been the subject of the allegations which have subsequently led to WarnerMedia undertaking an internal investigation into the show, Garrett called out the daytime TV host directly.

His comments come after the 62-year-old apologised to her employees, who according to workplace complaints are reported to have faced alleged racism, fear and intimidation while working behind the scenes of the show.

Garrett – who rose to fame as Raymond’s older brother Robert Barone on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond – yesterday shared his thoughts on DeGeneres’ apology, in which she appeared to place the blame on ‘others’ whom she relied on ‘to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done’.

‘Clearly some didn’t,’ she continued in the apology letter to her staff, adding: ‘I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop.’

However, Garrett refuted these claims, suggesting that the TV host had a role in the mistreatment of her staff and even tagging her show’s Twitter account. ‘Sorry but it comes from the top,’ the actor wrote on Twitter. ‘Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge.’

The internal investigation against The Ellen Show was launched last week by WarnerMedia after 10 former crew members came forward with claims that they were mistreated by producers and staff members.

Initially, the investigation was looking into accusations of miscommunication around pay and hours, as well as a ‘toxic’ culture that has allegedly led to staff being fired for taking medical leave or bereavement days.

However, since the investigation was launched, a number of fresh allegations have emerged, with several former employees alleging incidents of sexual misconduct and harassment from top executives.

Just two days after it was revealed the show was under investigation, BuzzFeed News reported that several former employees had accused executive producer Kevin Leman of behaving inappropriately at a company party in 2013 and in May 2017.

Almost a dozen former employees told the publication it was common place for Leman to make sexual comments in the office regarding his male colleagues’ bulges. The producer is also alleged to have solicited one ex-employee for oral sex and groped several others.

Leman has denied ‘any kind of sexual impropriety’, while saying he is ‘horrified’ that his ‘attempts at humour may have caused offence’. Two other executive producers, Ed Glavin and Jonathan Norman, have also been accused of sexual misconduct. Neither have responded to the allegations.

In her apology, DeGeneres said the culture of the show ‘will now change’ and that she is ‘committed to ensuring this does not happen again’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.