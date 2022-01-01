Everything To Look Out For On Netflix In 2022

Netflix

New year, new you… new Netflix titles!

I’m sure we all have big plans for 2022, but there’s always time for a bit of television in between hopes of going travelling, going to the gym, learning to cook and getting organised. In fact, if your resolution is to save money, then watching TV is the ideal solution!

Thankfully Netflix has plenty of new content to offer over the next 12 months, ensuring we’ll stay sufficiently entertained no matter what the world decides to throw at us this year.

Check out some of the upcoming titles below:

Stranger Things series 4

Following delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the new series of Stranger Things is finally in sight. Netflix is yet to secure an exact date for its release, but a teaser released in November revealed the show would be making a comeback in ‘summer 2022’.

The upcoming episodes series are set to detail Eleven and Will’s life away from Hawkins, as well as the chaos that will no doubt unfold as they return to visit their friends during the summer holidays.

Check out the trailer below:

Bridgerton series 2

The period romance became a hit with fans over Christmas 2020, and after we were all sufficiently swept off our feet by Regé-Jean Page, the series is set to make a comeback in 2022.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed the return of the series on Twitter, revealing the second instalment has already finished production. However, rather than focusing on the blossoming love between Simon and Daphne, the new series will turn its attention to Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his new love interest portrayed by Simone Ashley.

Inventing Anna

Based on the true story of Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, Inventing Anna will show how the fake German heiress managed to trick some of New York’s wealthiest socialites into believing she had access to a $60 million trust fund.

In 2019, Anna was found guilty of theft of services and grand larceny after having scammed more than $200,000 from banks and luxury hotels. The events that led to her being found guilty will be detailed in the series, which will be released on February 11.

Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner as Anna and Anna Chlumsky as the journalist investigating her deception, as well as Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes and Alexis Floyd.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Many fans of the animated Nickelodeon show were excited at the prospect it would be making a comeback in a live-action format when Netflix announced the news, and this year they will finally be able to find out whether the hype was worth it.

Lost In Space actor Gordon Cormier has been cast in the lead role of Aang, starring alongside Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko in the series which has been confirmed to air sometime this year.

The remake comes after a 2010 live-action version of The Last Airbender from M. Night Shyamalan proved to be a flop with audiences, so hopefully Netflix will manage to undo the damage!

Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming anthology series was sold to Netflix in 2018, at which time it was titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. The current title was announced in September 2021, though the premise remains the same: a collection of ‘personally curated stories’ which promise to be a ‘macabre mashup of genre-defining horror’.

Del Toro, who directed The Shape of Water, will serve as writer and director on select episodes as well as creator and executive producer on the series, which stars Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis and more.

Wednesday

Following on from the various Addams’ Family films and TV series, Wednesday will focus the spotlight on the creepy, kooky and much-loved child who is obsessed with all things deathly.

The live-action series is set to star Jenna Ortega alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who will play parents Gomez and Morticia Addams, and will mark Tim Burton’s first live-action show as a director.

A poster for the upcoming series showed Wednesday staying true to her character as she plays her cello with a knife, and though a release date is yet to be confirmed, IMDb states the show will be released in 2022.

The Umbrella Academy series 3

Cast your mind back to the blur that was 2020 and you may remember that Netflix confirmed the renewal of The Umbrella Academy for a third season. Fast forward to 2022, and that third season is now fast approaching!

The series was confirmed to be making a comeback by Netflix Geeked in a thread detailing 2022 releases, explaining that the new episodes will see the siblings return to The Umbrella Academy after putting a stop to the 1960s doomsday.

All is not quite as it was before, however, as the characters will now have to deal with The Sparrow Academy, an ensemble equipped with special abilities of their own.

There’s definitely something for everyone coming to Netflix over the next few months, so be sure to keep an eye on that ‘recently added’ section so you don’t miss out!