Ewan McGregor Has Started Training For Obi-Wan TV Show

Lucasfilm/bespinbulletin/Instagram

Ewan McGregor may have started training for his Obin-Wan TV show.

The Disney+ Star Wars spin-off show was announced in 2019, and it appears as if it may be starting production soon.

McGregor previously spoke about how difficult it was to keep the show a secret after his fans kept asking him if he’d ever return as the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lucasfilm

The actor said to Jimmy Kimmel at the time of the show’s announcement, ‘It just got difficult, I was brought up to tell the truth, and I was in a situation where I wasn’t really allowed to.’

McGregor continued:

The studios, and the big franchises, rightly so, want to keep everything very secret and as closed as it can be. But, at the same time, there’s this overwhelming amount of speculation online and on social media and what have you, and wherever I went for the last 15 years, people would ask me, ‘So, would you do it again?’

‘Once they started doing spinoffs, of course, everyone was like, ‘Are you gonna do an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff?’ and I was talking to Lucasfilm and Disney about that but I couldn’t say that I was,’ he added.

McGregor confirmed earlier this month to Eddie Izzard that production will start this spring. Now fuelling production rumours, a picture of him has surfaced online where he can be seen looking pretty jacked – something Star Wars fans believe is for his Obi-Wan TV show training, ComicBook reports.

The picture of the actor showing off his muscles was shared by Bespin Bulletin who wrote, ‘Welcome to the gun show. It appears Ewan McGregor is training for Obi-Wan Kenobi.’

Bespinbulletin/Instagram

While an official release date for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan show is yet to be given, it’s been rumoured to be arriving at the end of this year or early 2022, Digital Spy reports.