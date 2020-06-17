Ewan McGregor To Play Jiminy Cricket In New Pinocchio Movie Disney/PA

Ewan McGregor has confirmed he will play another kids’ cult classic, after joining Netflix’s forthcoming Pinocchio movie.

The actor revealed he will be taking on the role of Jiminy Cricket in the modern remake of the 1940 classic.

Set for release next year, Pinocchio is will take on a darker story than the Disney movie we all know and love.

McGregor made the revelation while speaking with ACE Universe during a Zoom interview:

‘I’m playing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo Del Toro’s version of Pinocchio. That I had started working on before I left for New York, so some of that is recorded,’ he said. ‘Of course it’s stop-motion animated so it’s going to take them a great long time to make that film.’

The 46-year-old added:

But my first part, which is recording his dialogue, is sort of done. There may or may not be a song that has to be recorded. I’m not sure I’m at liberty to discuss that.

According to Netflix, the idea for the film, which will be directed by Del Toro, first came up in 2010 and will be based on a darker Pinocchio story from a book illustrated by Gris Grimly in 2002.

Ewan McGregor To Play Jiminy Cricket In New Pinocchio Movie PA Images

Del Torro, who won an Oscar for 2017’s The Shape Of Water, previously told Entertainment Weekly of his fascination for Pinocchio.

‘In a strange way, two of the stories that fascinate me the most are kind of related, which is Frankenstein and Pinocchio,’ he said in 2012.

‘They are both about creatures that are created and then get lost in a world they don’t understand. And they are both journeys of understanding, and journeys of evolution of the spirit. When we started working on Pinocchio we knew very clearly that we wanted to make it different in the sense that it is not just a fairy tale but a fairy tale that actually moves you and emotionally affects you. It deals with ideas that are relevant to everyone, to all mankind in a way.’

Ewan McGregor To Play Jiminy Cricket In New Pinocchio Movie Disney

If you’re wondering how grisly it’s really going to be, Mackinnon and Saunders will build the puppets for Pinocchio – the same company which worked on Corpse Bride.

Fantastic Mr Fox’s Mark Gustafson will co-direct alongside Del Toro, while Patrick McHale, known for his work on Over The Garden Wall, co-writes and produces.

Pinocchio is set for release in 2021.