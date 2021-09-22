Ex-Gogglebox Star Reveals Bullying Claims That Left Him ‘Feeling Suicidal’

Chris Ashby-Steed/Instagram/Channel 4

An ex-Gogglebox star has said that he was left ‘feeling suicidal’ after claiming he was bullied by the show’s bosses.

Chris Ashby-Steed has accused the bosses of the hit Channel 4 series of having ‘forced’ him off the show, by bullying him.

His partner, Tony, took to Twitter in an attack on the studio, claiming that they did ‘nothing to stop’ co-star Stephen Webb from ‘bully[ing]’ his husband ‘off the show’.

This comes following the news of fellow Gogglebox star Paige Deville’s decision to ‘walk away from’ the show.

She announced the decision via Twitter, saying that while the show had been ‘an experience’, that she couldn’t ‘continue with [it] due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions and zero aftercare support’.

Tony took to the platform to show support for Deville, revealing that his husband, Chris had also had bad experiences with the show.

In a series of tweets, he accused the programme of getting Chris’ mother on the show, ‘without even telling him’ and that Stephen even ‘refused to film with Chris and would only film with his mum’, calling it a ‘diva strop’.

Tony tweeted how Chris had been left ‘devastated’ by Stephen’s actions and claimed that the show hadn’t even contacted him after he was left ‘feeling suicidal following his departure’.

He went on to say how he was subsequently left to ‘deal with Chris’ shattered mental health’.

It was only a year later when the story partly even came out, according to Tony.

Tony then accused media platforms such as the Daily Mirror and the BBC of being ‘too scared to allow the whole truth to come out for fear of being sued’.

He concluded:

The studio imposed a kind of gagging order on him to stop the story coming out. Awful people the lot of them. You’re better off away from it, hun xxx.

Chris has yet to take to social media to comment on the allegations his husband has made on his behalf against the show’s bosses.

Chris announced he was leaving the show via Twitter in February 2018. Recently it was also announced that five other stars had also left, following the recent deaths of other cast members.

