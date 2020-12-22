Exorcist Sequel Officially In Works With Halloween Director Warner Bros./Universal Pictures

The director of Halloween, David Gordon Green, is set to take up the role on an upcoming sequel to The Exorcist.

The first film in the franchise, which dates back to 1973, was directed by William Friedkin and followed the demonic possession of a young girl.

Since then, there have been four follow-up films, grossing a total of $520 million (£388 million) worldwide.

The other films in the franchise are 1977’s The Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1990’s The Exorcist III, 2004’s Exorcist: The Beginning, and Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist from 2005.

The sequel will be produced by Blumhouse Productions, the same film company that brought us Halloween, as The Observer reports.

Earlier this week, Friedkin responded to rumours that he would be involved in the creation of a sequel.

‘There’s a rumor on IMDb that I’m involved with a new version Of The Exorcist. This isn’t a rumor, it’s a flat-out lie,’ he said.

He added: ‘There’s not enough money or motivation in the world to get me to do this.’

The news of a reboot has received a mixed reaction from viewers.

One fan of the original said: ‘There are some movies that need to be left alone. The Exorcist in my opinion is one of the scariest movies ever made. They are wasting their time. It will never come close to the original Exorcist movie.’

Others are looking forward to seeing what the creators of Halloween will bring.

One person wrote: ‘Good studio, good director, but I need to know who’s writing and if anyone from the original is involved before I can put my trust entirely behind this. This is gonna have to be really good to be worthy of the original and not just be a carbon copy horror sequel.’

‘Blumhouse is one of the few studios I’d trust to do this,’ another said.

Green has also been working on the sequel Halloween Kills, which has now been delayed for release until October 2021.

In October this year, Jamie Lee Curtis, who stars as Laurie Strode in the original, told SiriusXM the sequel is ‘a masterpiece’.

Interestingly, she said the movie somewhat mirrors some of the protests that erupted across the US earlier this year with the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said the movie ‘takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community’.

‘What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is,’ she said.