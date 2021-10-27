Explosive Trailer For Tiger King 2 Is Here

Netflix

More than a year after we were first introduced to Joe Exotic during early coronavirus lockdowns, the trailer for the second series of Tiger King is finally here.

The first series of the explosive show came to an end with Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, behind bars for his murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

While this may have seemed a natural place for the show to end, it turned out there’s more of the story still to be told, as Netflix announced in September the show would be making a comeback.

Unlike with many of the films and series that have been teased over the past few months, fans don’t have too long to wait before delving back into Exotic’s wild world, as the second instalment is set to arrive on the streaming service on November 17.

Though there are only a few weeks to go, you can get an insight into the upcoming series in the new trailer released today, October 27.

Check it out below:

Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning for the second series, in which fans can expect to learn more about private zoos and big cats – as well as Exotic and Baskin.

Though the Tiger King himself has been in prison since January 2020, Goode and Chaiklin previously told Entertainment Weekly they have a lot of leftover footage from the filming of the first series that had to be cut due to time constraints.

Advert 10

Speaking following the release of the series one, Chaiklin said, ‘To be continued. I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding […] there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful [sic] as what has unfolded these past few years.’

It’s almost hard to imagine anything could be as dramatic as tigers, murder conspiracies and hit men, but hopefully the second series will prove me wrong!