Extra Ordinary Is The Horror-Comedy On Netflix You Need Right Now

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 Mar 2020 15:34

Horror-comedy film Extra Ordinary dropped on Netflix this week, and it’s just the film to get you through self-isolation. 

The film is about driving instructor Rose (Maeve Higgins) who has ‘supernatural abilities’. Rose is called by a concerned father, Martin (Barry Ward), who believes his daughter is possessed and that he’s being haunted by his late wife.

Despite Rose having a love-hate relationship with her abilities, she decides to help Martin – who’s surname is also Martin – and his daughter Sarah (Emma Coleman) anyway.

In addition to this, Rose is targeted by one-hit wonder rockstar Christian Winter (Will Forte) who’s in desperate need of a virgin to sacrifice in a satanic pact that will bring him fame.

Basically, I’d describe it as The Exorcist mixed with Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and a splash of Jennifer’s Body.

The film, which was released March 2019, has rave reviews – with Rotten Tomatoes giving it an impressive 97%.

As one reviewer said: 

For all the Blood Moon horror movie hijinks and unwelcome visitors from the beyond and from hell, Extra Ordinary is at heart a warm and inviting Comfort Food Movie…

While another review from this month said:

Extra Ordinary is 90 odd minutes of quirky, warm and hilarious fun, and exactly the kind of movie we need right now.

While spoke about the impressive cast:

Thanks to the strengths of its cast, “Extra Ordinary” has a few mild sight gags that get the job done, but the film mostly relies on the sturdiness of these characters and how they’re portrayed.

So, to sum up – you need to watch it, and it’s sure to put a smile on your face during these unprecedented times.

