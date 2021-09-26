Extraction 2 Finally Gets Teaser Trailer

Netflix

Netflix has finally dropped a teaser trailer for Extraction 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to Chris Hemsworth’s bloody actioner.

There’s not much to say about Extraction other than it features an action hero named Tyler Rake who actually kills a man with a rake. Directed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo brothers, it was a huge hit for the streaming platform, attracting 99 million viewers in its four weeks.

While the ending of the first film didn’t exactly chart the path for more exhilarating antics, Hemsworth will return in the sequel.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

It is currently unknown when Extraction 2 will arrive on Netflix, and story details are few and far between right now, but you can bet on Rake disposing of some more foes in eye-watering fashion.

The original film attracted praise mostly for its stunt choreography, with a dazzling one-shot sequence pounding pulses and a man’s neck being broken with another man’s legs standing out as just some of the highlights.

Hemsworth earlier teased a follow-up during his People’s Choice Award acceptance speech. ‘We wanted to make a film that was different, unique, exciting, full of action but one that really pushed the envelope and I think we achieved that but none of it was possible without your support. I’m forever in your debt,’ he said.

In regards to making more Extraction films, at the end of his speech Hemsworth added, ‘It was one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had on set and we’re gonna try make another couple more for you.’

Joe Russo also told teased a cinematic universe, saying, ‘I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters… so, if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.’