Extraction Director Sam Hargrave Explains Chris Hemsworth And David Harbour’s Backstories

These guys have trained together and they just kind of, not grew up but spent a lot of time together in their service in the military, and even outside of that in the private military sector.

Their skills, I think they would be matched but they just went in different directions. You know, Harbour went kind of native as you say, he kind of found a life in Bangladesh and stayed there, and Rake kept going down that path. But their skill set, if you matched them up, they’re kind of evenly matched.

And so to make up for the fact that Rake has been doing it consistently and Harbour’s character had not, we made sure that if Chris had enough damage, if he was beaten down enough, we would believe that Harbour had the skills to take him down.