Extraction Director Sam Hargrave Says Charlize Theron Is Bravest Actor He's Worked With Netflix/PA Images

Stuntman turned director Sam Hargrave has revealed who the bravest actor he’s ever worked with is, and it isn’t any of the Avengers.

Despite working with both Captain America and Thor – aka Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth – and despite the fact the latter literally ‘beat the crap out of’ Hargrave when he worked with him, neither made the cut.

Nope, the 37-year-old stunt coordinator says that award goes to Charlize Theron, who he worked with on the set of Atomic Blonde – an action spy thriller in which she plays a top-level MI6 spy who is dispatched to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring.

charlize theron atomic blonde Focus Features

Speaking to The Guardian, Hargrave spoke about his new film and directing debut, Netflix thriller Extraction, which stars Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime kingpin.

Having first worked together on Avengers the pair go way back, with Hargrave saying: ‘We worked out together on the first Avengers. He’s a Muay Thai practitioner and he beat the crap out of me because he’s such a big, strong dude.’

Not to worry though, it was all done in a professional capacity, and it was actually the actor who gave Hargrave some of the best advice he’d ever received during the run-up to Extraction: ‘He told me, “Don’t forget why you got this opportunity. You direct great action, so keep that tool sharp and ready to use”.’

extraction chris hemsworth Netflix

Despite the pair’s close relationship, when asked who the bravest performer he’s worked with, it was another name that sprang to mind: Charlize Theron. ‘Some of the stuff she did, her grit and determination, was incredible,’ he said.

Hargrave has previously spoken of Theron’s work in Atomic Blonde, in which he worked with her as a stunt coordinator, describing her as in the top 1% of Hollywood actors doing action. Which is a pretty bold statement, I’m sure you’ll agree.

Speaking to IndieWire when the film came out in 2017, Hargrave said:

I’d put her in the top one percent of actors who do action. She’s up there with Hugh Jackson in terms of ability to maintain choreography – she could clearly do 20 moves in row without a problem, whereas five is what you’d expect — and her work ethic was off the charts.

charlize theron PA Images

Basically, Charlize is an absolute badass and an absolute pleasure to work with, apparently. Anyone else jealous they’re never going to be able to work with her?