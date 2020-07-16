Extraction Is Netflix's Most-Watched Original Movie Ever Netflix

Just like Chris Hemsworth obliterates pretty much everyone in the movie, Extraction has obliterated other Netflix originals to become the streaming service’s most-watched title ever.

The action and violence-packed film was released on the streaming service in April this year, joining Netflix originals already on the platform such as Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser Confidential and Noah Centineo’s The Perfect Date.

Extraction quickly gathered a big audience, and within weeks of its release it was on track to become Netflix’s biggest-ever film premiere.

Co-written by Avengers directors the Russo Brothers, the film ticks a lot of boxes, with a cool, good looking star, countless kills and jaw-dropping action sequences, as well as an ambiguous ending that sparked conversation and speculation among fans.

Interestingly, it only achieved a score of 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, with some viewers critical of the film’s storytelling, but evidently people weren’t put off by negative reviews.

According to figures cited by Bloomberg, Extraction achieved the biggest audience of any Netflix original movie in its first four weeks with 99 million viewers, beating the second-most successful film, Bird Box, by a whole 10 million.

Spenser Confidential came in third place with 85 million views, followed by Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground with 83 million and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery with 73 million.

Other original films which made it into the top ten were The Irishman, Triple Frontier, The Wrong Missy, The Platform and The Perfect Date, which concluded the list with 48 million views.

Extraction’s success may in part be down to the fact that it was released when many Netflix users were confined to their homes following the outbreak of coronavirus, with little else to do but make their way through the entirety of Netflix’s catalogue, but it should also be noted that each new release can reach a larger audience than its predecessors, due to the constant addition of new Netflix users.

The oldest film in the top 10, Bird Box, was released in late 2018, but most of them arrived in the past 12 months. Considering Netflix added 43.6 million customers since the start of 2019, it’s easy to see why the more recent films have seen success.

Speaking of the company’s original movies, Scott Stuber, the head of Netflix’s film division, commented:

We want an impactful movie every two weeks. For one person, that’s Extraction. For another, it’s The Wrong Missy.

Here’s hoping the second film will live up to the success of the first!