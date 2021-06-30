F9 Cast Want All-Female Spinoff To Continue Fast & Furious Saga

Universal Pictures

If the rumours are to be believed, we could be nearing the end of the original Fast & Furious saga, with the next three movies expected to wrap up the iconic series.

But before fans get too upset, there’s good news, as the iconic cast have revealed that they’ve got grand plans for the franchise to live on for years to come, by putting the series’ female characters in the spotlight.

Advert 10

Universal Pictures

The Fast & Furious saga has already launched one spinoff movie, with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham taking the reins in 2019’s Hobbs and Shaw, and now in an interview on SiriusXM, the cast have revealed that they’re pretty unanimous in their views on where the focus should be for the franchise moving forward.

‘The girls need a spinoff. That’s who needs a spinoff. All of the badass, kick-ass women in this film. That’s who deserves it,’ said Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges in response to a question about who he’d like to see lead a future spin-off.

The idea was quickly met with agreement from the rest of the present cast, with Jordana Brewster quickly rattling off the impressive list of women who have been a part of the Fast & Furious gang over the past two decades.

Advert 10

‘Think about all the people we could bring back, right?’ she said. ‘We could bring back Eva Mendes, who’d be incredible to work with. There’s Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie [Emmanuel], me, Anna [Sawai], Michelle [Rodriguez]. It would be really, really cool.’

While Brewster seemed to confirm that there haven’t been any discussions as of yet on the possibility of making an all-female spinoff a reality, it seems pretty clear that the stars are up for it. And given the continued enthusiasm for the Fast & Furious saga from fans, it seems to us like it’s a bit of a no-brainer.