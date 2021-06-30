unilad
Advert

F9 Cast Want All-Female Spinoff To Continue Fast & Furious Saga

by : Hannah Smith on : 30 Jun 2021 14:10
F9 Cast Want All-Female Spinoff To Continue Fast &amp; Furious SagaUniversal Pictures

If the rumours are to be believed, we could be nearing the end of the original Fast & Furious saga, with the next three movies expected to wrap up the iconic series.

But before fans get too upset, there’s good news, as the iconic cast have revealed that they’ve got grand plans for the franchise to live on for years to come, by putting the series’ female characters in the spotlight.

Advert
Fast &amp; Furious cast says all-female spin-off would be 'awesome' (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

The Fast & Furious saga has already launched one spinoff movie, with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham taking the reins in 2019’s Hobbs and Shaw, and now in an interview on SiriusXM, the cast have revealed that they’re pretty unanimous in their views on where the focus should be for the franchise moving forward.

‘The girls need a spinoff. That’s who needs a spinoff. All of the badass, kick-ass women in this film. That’s who deserves it,’ said Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges in response to a question about who he’d like to see lead a future spin-off.

The idea was quickly met with agreement from the rest of the present cast, with Jordana Brewster quickly rattling off the impressive list of women who have been a part of the Fast & Furious gang over the past two decades.

Advert

‘Think about all the people we could bring back, right?’ she said. ‘We could bring back Eva Mendes, who’d be incredible to work with. There’s Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie [Emmanuel], me, Anna [Sawai], Michelle [Rodriguez]. It would be really, really cool.’

While Brewster seemed to confirm that there haven’t been any discussions as of yet on the possibility of making an all-female spinoff a reality, it seems pretty clear that the stars are up for it. And given the continued enthusiasm for the Fast & Furious saga from fans, it seems to us like it’s a bit of a no-brainer.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Spectator Who Caused Tour De France’s ‘Worst-Ever’ Crash Has Been Arrested
News

Spectator Who Caused Tour De France’s ‘Worst-Ever’ Crash Has Been Arrested

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage
Health

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, Now

Credits

SiriusXM/ YouTube

  1. SiriusXM/ YouTube

    The Cast Of 'F9' Wants A Female Spin-Off

 