Falcon And The Winter Soldier Gets Incredible New Trailer

Marvel Studios

A new trailer has finally arrived for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has kicked off its phase four with WandaVision on Disney+. After a long break, made longer by the current pandemic, we’re officially back in the world of the MCU – and it’s not slowing down any time soon.

In the coming weeks, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive on the streaming platform, reuniting us with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in a post-Endgame story.

Check out the newest trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below:

There’s been little in the way of plot details so far, with Disney saying the show will follow the pair as they ‘team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities – and their patience’. We know Wyatt Russell will star as John Walker, said to be the US government’s chosen replacement for Captain America in lieu of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

However, at the end of Endgame, old man Steve passed the shield on to Sam. Many assumed this was the official ‘passing of the torch’, but Mackie says it hasn’t been decided yet.

Mackie Shield Marvel Studios

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Mackie said: ‘Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve… it doesn’t feel right because this shield is yours. So, you know, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America.’

He added: ‘Where the shield’s gonna end up and if Captain America, if that moniker is gonna come back and somebody’s gonna hold that moniker again.’

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops on Disney+ on March 19.