Falcon and Winter Soldier Stars Say They’re Like Lethal Weapon’s Riggs And Murtaugh

Marvel/Warner Bros. Pictures

Falcon and the Winter Soldier have likened themselves to Lethal Weapon‘s Riggs and Murtaugh.

It’s been a sad couple of weeks without any new WandaVision to enjoy. However, as of today, March 19, you can dive into the MCU’s latest adventure on Disney+ with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Its first episode has a lot going for it: explosive, brutal action; character development for its two heroes; and a tantalising story taking shape. Soon, we’ll likely see some bickering à la one of cinema’s best buddy cop duos.

Ahead of the series arriving on Disney+, we asked Mackie and Stan which movie duo they’d describe their titular, world-saving partners as. ‘Lethal Weapon… Bad Boys,’ Stan told UNILAD.

Mackie added: ‘Yeah, I would say because there’s a certain amount of animosity, but respect, I’d say Lethal Weapon is a good one. Lethal Weapon, or Bad Boys, you’re right.’

The pair first met in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, although they didn’t really establish their fractious relationship until Civil War. ‘Can you move your seat up?’ ‘No.’

Disney+

While WandaVision was relatively self-contained, bar some threads that could lead into some big storylines later in the franchise, there’s speculation over the impact Falcon And The Winter Soldier will have on the MCU as it moves through Phase Four and beyond.

When asked if it was its own thing or if the show would have a seismic impact on the MCU, Stan kept his cards close to his chest, but said: ‘It feels like both, to be honest. Nothing Marvel does doesn’t have an impact of some sort.’

Disney+

Mackie then added: ‘I think with this show being post-Blip [the period of time between Thanos’s original snap and half of the universe’s life being restored] and everything that transpires through the show – Zemo coming back, things like that – I think it’ll definitely carry on through the MCU.’

In our review of the first episode, we wrote: ‘While we’ve only seen the first episode at the time of writing, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a genuine treat and another worthy chapter in the myth Marvel Studios has been weaving since 2008. Can it live up to Captain America: The Winter Soldier? At this point, I wouldn’t bet against it.’

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s first episode is available to stream now on Disney+.

