Family Guy And Bob’s Burgers Renewed For Two More Seasons
Get ready for a whole host of new animated antics, because Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers have each been renewed for two more seasons.
Sometimes you need a bit of cartoon satire to help distract from normal life, and Fox is here to deliver. The renewal means the Emmy ward-winning Bob’s Burgers will now run through to its thirteenth season, while Family Guy will reach the milestone of its twentieth season.
The two long-running shows are staples of Fox’s Sunday animation block, and Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, described them as ‘key pillars’ to the network’s success.
Per Deadline, he commented:
By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television.
Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies.
We’d like to thank Seth [MacFarlane], Loren [Bouchard] and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.
The news of Bob’s Burgers’ renewal comes just days before the release of its upcoming eleventh season, which is set to start airing this Sunday, September 27.
Creators celebrated the news on Twitter, writing:
So good, we’re already confirmed for more.
The wait will sadly be a bit longer for Family Guy, which concluded its eighteenth season earlier this year.
