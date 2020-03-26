Family Guy’s Stewie And Brian Have Made A Podcast From Self-Isolation

Family Guy’s Stewie and Brian have released a podcast from self-isolation, managing to sum up everyone’s social distancing experiences in a matter of minutes.

As people around the world work prevent the spread of coronavirus and tackle the challenges that can come with self-isolation, finding new and creative ways of passing the time has become crucial.

Though it’s early days for many of us, social media is already full of unsightly DIY haircuts, toilet roll-related challenges and coronavirus-themed songs.

Brian and Stewie Family Guy 20th Television

It seems anything goes in this bizarre new way of living, and Stewie and Brian got in on the action by taking a break from the TV screen to record a podcast.

In the interest of promoting good social distancing, I should point out Stewie and Brian didn’t get behind the mic together in a small recording studio – though with Brian being a dog, that actually would have been acceptable.

Rather, the man behind the characters, Seth MacFarlane, recorded the podcast, and as he voices both Stewie and Brian he was able to do the entire thing alone.

Seth MacFarlane PA Images

Stewie and Brian started the recording by revealing they’d already played a series of games, including Trivial Pursuit, Candyland and Sorry!, so there wasn’t much left to do other than make a podcast. For all those families out there who have already had to defuse arguments over Monopoly, this could be some good inspiration for you.

The characters went on to discuss a few hot topics, including Katy Perry’s pregnancy and Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

They then acknowledged the need to stay occupied ‘until we can all go back to cancelling dinner plans, not because we might get sick but because it just sounds like a lot’. I’ve never related to two cartoon characters so much.

The podcast included a dig at the celebrities who recently came together to sing John Lennon’s Imagine on Instagram, with Brian launching into his own rendition of the song, but Stewie quickly put a stop to that, arguing it was ‘unwelcome even in a global pandemic’.

MacFarlane put the full scope of his voice to use as the characters welcomed calls from Peter Griffin, who called from quarantine onboard a Carnival cruise ship, as well as from Quagmire, who queried whether Thai massage parlours counted as ‘essential services’.

Just to be clear, they don’t.

Brian and Stewie Family Guy 20th Television

Brian went on to advise people to get familiar with the coronavirus guidelines offered by the World Health Organization, telling everyone to ‘hang in there’ and ‘stay home as directed by your local and state government’, adding we can ‘beat this thing and get back to life’.

With the podcast at an end, there was only one thing left to do as Stewie asked ‘Do you want to play Sorry!?’

I feel for everyone who will become so familiar with those words over the coming days. We’re all in this together.