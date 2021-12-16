Fans Are Already Excited For Channing Tatum And Sandra Bullock’s New Film

Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are teaming up to fend off a berserk Daniel Radcliffe in the jungle in their new action-comedy, and fans are beyond excited.

With the big-screen powerhouse trio front and centre, The Lost City chronicles the story of romance novelist Loretta (Bullock) and the handsome cover star of her books, Alan (Tatum, of course).

When Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who ‘hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story’, Alan wants to prove he can live up to the knight in shining armour facade in real life, not just on her pages. And so, an action-packed jungle adventure ensues.

Watch the trailer below:

The flick is packed out with a star-studded comedy cast, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang.

Paramount Pictures

Bullock earlier opened up about the dynamic between herself and Tatum while filming, telling Entertainment Weekly, ‘I don’t know if it’s because we’ve all been locked in our homes for so long, but if you can just sit in a room with someone and it’s quiet and just for no reason start laughing, and you know why the other one is laughing but you don’t know why the other one is laughing, it just makes things so much easier.’

After the trailer dropped this week, fans instantly flocked to Twitter to share their excitement. ‘This better be f_cling good, can’t wait. Almost has a Romancing the Stone feel to it, but funnier’, one user wrote.

‘This is awesome’, another said, while a third commented, ‘I’m here for his. It’s comedy and I love anything Sandra Bullock is in. Also interesting hires with Radcliffe, Pitt, and Tatum.’

The Lost City hits cinemas on March 25, 2022.