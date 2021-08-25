Fans Find Link Between Tom Holland And Tobey Maguire In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Sony Pictures

Fans have discovered a potentially telling link between Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

Sony and Marvel Studios unleashed the hype engine with the first teaser trailer, with fans forensically perusing every frame and voice for clues about where Spidey’s next film is heading.

With the inclusion of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and Electro, it’s clear the multiverse is resurrecting villains from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective eras. However, will they actually appear themselves?

Late in the trailer, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker can be seen wearing a familiar suit. On closer inspection, it looks like the exact same outfit as Maguire’s Peter wears during his fight with James Franco’s New Goblin in Spider-Man 3.

Sharing two screenshots to Twitter, user @SavinTheBees speculated: ‘Tom Holland is wearing the same drip Tobey was wearing. Imagine Marvel jebaits us and Peter is just replacing Tobey & Andrew’s Spider-Man in their timeline but the villains only recognise him as Peter with no difference? Balls.’

If true, that could mean we actually won’t see Maguire nor Garfield at all, at least in the way many hope. ‘I assume it’s gonna end up like that since the spell is kinda tampered… and the spell’s purpose is to merge multiple versions of him and his story,’ one user replied. ‘Maybe when Tom Holland’s checks in the mirror, he sees Tobey instead of himself,’ another commented.

Others believe the shot of Holland standing on the car while seemingly facing off against Doc Ock is actually Maguire under some CGI trickery – however, this seems more unlikely given he still wears the Iron Spider suit. Remember, Marvel is known for keeping its cards close to its chest and faking out certain moments, like the Hulk fighting in Wakanda in the Infinity War trailer.

Neither of the stars’ appearances in the movie have been confirmed, and with just under four months to go, it’s going to be an agonising wait for answers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17, 2021.