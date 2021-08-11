Fans Pay Tribute To Robin Williams Seven Years After His Death

20th Century Fox/Buena Vista Pictures

O captain, my captain: seven years ago today, we lost one of the best entertainers to ever grace the screen, Robin Williams.

Williams passed away on August 11, 2014. His death saw a titanic outpouring of love for the actor and comic, with millions across the world remembering his beloved roles in Mrs Doubtfire, Hook, Jumanji and Aladdin, as well as his acclaimed work in Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society and Good Morning Vietnam.

Advert 10

Every year since, fans take this day to pay tribute to Williams, sharing his wonderful wisdom and still mourning the loss of an icon. ‘If Heaven exists, to know that there’s laughter, that would be a great thing,’ he once said.

‘Seven years ago today, we lost this fine soul. I genuinely miss him every day but, thankfully, there’s plenty of his grace, charm and wisdom (and madness) on YouTube to enjoy. Watch some today, will give you a massive smile,’ film journalist Scott J. Davis wrote, among many tributes. ‘One of the most talented and gifted actors I’ve ever known,’ another fan wrote.

‘I was so heartbroken when it came on the news I cried for a week. He could always make me laugh whatever role he did and was the first actor I loved since I was a kid. He also inspired me to act. Thank you Robin for everything,’ another tweeted. ‘There will never be another Robin Williams,’ a fourth wrote.

Advert 10

Zak Williams, the eldest son of the actor, spoke to 2GB Breakfast about his dad. ‘Things like collecting, he was very into collecting toys, which is awesome when you’re a young child. He was also very into technology and science, so we would go to museums. For me, it was like a dream come true to be able to grow up with a dad who was so engaged in things that I was engaged in,’ he said.

‘I do. It’s important for me to really carry on the legacy. I really believe that his spirit is with us,’ he added, when asked if he still misses him.

Advert 10

Following his death, former US president Barack Obama released a statement which still rings true today. ‘Robin Williams was an airman, a doctor, a genie, a nanny, a president, a professor, a bangarang Peter Pan, and everything in between. But he was one of a kind. He arrived in our lives as an alien – but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit,’ it read.

‘He made us laugh. He made us cry. He gave his immeasurable talent freely and generously to those who needed it most – from our troops stationed abroad to the marginalised on our own streets,’ it added.

Remember, ‘You’re only given one little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it.’