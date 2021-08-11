unilad
Fans React To Idris Elba Sonic 2 Casting

by : Hannah Smith on : 11 Aug 2021 07:31
The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel has found its Knuckles, and it’s fair to say the casting decision has caused a bit of a stir.

It was confirmed yesterday, August 10, that none other than Idris Elba will be taking on the role of everyone’s favourite hot-headed echidna, joining Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey in a starring role.

Fresh off an appearance as Bloodsport in the recent Suicide Squad reboot, Elba confirmed the news himself in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The post shows a furry red arm in a white knuckled glove, with the caption ‘Knock, knock…..’

Idris Elba (PA Images)PA Images

Taking on the beloved video game character might seem like a move out of left field for Elba, who is probably best known for his work in dramas like Luther and his role as Heimdall in the MCU.

Nevertheless, fans have been flooding social media following the announcement, both to express their excitement and share questions they have about the realities of an Idris Elba-voiced Knuckles.

‘This is the role Idris Elba was born to play,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘Idris Elba as Knuckles is insane casting.’

‘Is Idris Elba gonna do a different voice or is it literally just gonna be his normal voice coming out of a 16-year-old cartoon echidna. either way this is going to be the movie of all time,’ another person tweeted.

Believe it or not, Elba actually has a pretty strong history of voicing characters in animated franchises, having appeared in everything from Zootopia to Finding Dory, to even voicing Macavity in Cats.

