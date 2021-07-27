Fans Respond To Wentworth Miller’s Autism Diagnosis

Fox/PA Images

Fans have called Wentworth Miller ‘a hero’ after revealing he’d been diagnosed with autism.

The Prison Break star penned a long statement on Instagram yesterday, July 26, speaking about receiving his diagnosis, the challenges in fully processing it and thanking the ‘many people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them.’

His post was met with an outpouring of support from fans all across the world, praised for treating autism with such positivity and writing so frankly.

‘Like everyone, life in quarantine took things from me. But in the quiet/isolation, I found unexpected gifts. This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I’m a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old,’ he wrote.

‘Meanwhile, I don’t want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don’t wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, ‘I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it),’ Miller continued.

‘Oh – this isn’t something I’d change. No. I get – got – immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I’ve achieved/articulated,’ he added.

Author Steve Silberman tweeted: ‘Actor @wentworthmiller was already a hero for coming out as #LGTBQ and wanting to play more #LGBTQ characters. Now he’s also come out as #autistic. Viva @wentworthmiller and #neurodiversity!’

‘I love you so much, thank you for always speaking up about these topics and sharing with us, giving an opportunity to educate us. Remember that you’re so loved and supported by all of us, your fans love you unconditionally,’ one fan wrote to the actor.

‘I’m so proud of you, @wentworthmiller Thank you for sharing this part of you with us. I love you with all my heart,’ another wrote. ‘Wentworth miller is once again making me cry on Instagram, he deserves nothing but love and support,’ a third tweeted.

‘I met Wentworth Miller right before he exploded on the scene, all the way back in 2003. We had a talk about race in the United States wherein he was extremely thoughtful and well-spoken. I love how consistently open he’s been about himself. I’m a big fan,’ writer Walter Chaw recalled.