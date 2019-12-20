Fans Say They’re Horny After Watching The Witcher On Netflix

Netflix

The Witcher dropped on Netflix today and it’s had quite a different response than expected, with fans saying they’re ‘horny’ after watching it.

I’m personally yet to watch it, but with Henry Cavill (aka Superman) as the show’s lead character, I can understand why people are saying this… Come on, the guy looks like he’s been chiselled by the Gods.

Based on the popular books, written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher already has a video game based on the books so it was inevitable it would have ended up being made into a film or TV series eventually.

The original series has seven books with the first one being published waaay back in 1993, and the most recent published in 2013.

The video game was released in 2007, so the TV show is arguably quite late to the party.

Prior to the TV series coming out, the programme was dubbed to be the next Game of Thrones, the idea of which was apparently shut down by The Witcher‘s producers: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Tomek Baginski.

With the show’s debut today, it’s had mixed reviews, with Empire giving it 4/5 but Rotten Tomatoes giving it a less enthusiastic 58%. But one thing there’s a trending theme of is, well, people being left horny after watching it.

Viewers took to twitter to express their feelings, with one person saying:

all i want from the witcher netflix series is for it to be horny and so far it’s delivering so i’m fine

Another fan said:

I regret to inform everyone that I am horny for the Witcher.

In Tilly Pearce’s Metro review, she pre-warns people there are lots of boobs in the programme, but no penises. So, standard dark fantasy then?

In her review, she writes:

The first three episodes are definitely the show finding its feet – and the cast finding their way around each other. Joey Batey as Jasper, the lute-playing Bard who becomes attached to Geralt as a right hand man is a personal favourite, and a bit of a scene stealer. Which is pretty impressive considering the scenes he’s sometimes stealing from is Henry bloody Cavill. Henry when you first meet him in character is chewing all the scene around him like a last meal, and almost seems like in a completely different story to everyone else. But then he softens a bit (or you get used to it), and Geralt’s dark humour, cutting wit and sarcasm is actually highly entertaining.

I already wanted to watch the show with all the hype around it, but now I’ll be definitely giving it a watch…

