Fans Spot Another Spider-Man 2 Link In No Way Home Trailer

Fans have noticed a small, crucial detail about Doctor Octopus in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

The return of Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) may not have been a particularly well-kept secret, but his ‘Hello, Peter’ appearance at the end of the trailer sparked whoops and cheers all around the world.

He was last seen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 in 2004, sinking to the bottom of the Hudson River in order to destroy his fusion machine, and sacrificing himself as a result.

Towards the end of the No Way Home trailer, one of Doc Ock’s tentacles can be seen slamming into the ground. If you look closely, you’ll notice a small globe on the inside of it glowing red.

‘Ock’s arms are glowing red, which means they are in control, therefore his arc isn’t ruined,’ Twitter user Dave (@methnpizza) wrote. In the original film, before his AI chip is compromised by the fusion machine’s original malfunction, the globes actually glow white, meaning the tentacles aren’t controlling him.

You can actually see it in a number of moments, but Dave shared a clip of Peter (Tobey Maguire) convincing him to help near the ending. ‘The arms are making him f*cking evil, he sacrifices himself the light turns white, it’s kinda like the black suit in Spider-Man 3,’ he added.

Speaking to Variety about reprising the role, the star said it was ‘wonderful… it was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back’.

It would seem we’re picking up exactly where things left off with Doc Ock, but the circumstances of his return – not to mention Green Goblin and Electro, as well as possibly Sandman and Lizard – hasn’t been fully revealed nor explained.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17.