If you’ve happily binge-watched your way through Love Is Blind, you’ll know (Matt) Barnett as the indecisive lothario who kept three women on their toes right up until proposing to his now-wife.

The bizarre dating show from Netflix saw Barnett go from mysterious player to full-on husband goals after sweeping Amber Pike off her feet, but it turns out there’s more to him than the show let on.

Barnett introduced himself as an engineer, but what he didn’t mention was that he had a secret life as a TV extra, too.

Fans Spot Barnett From Love Is Blind In The Vampire Diaries Netflix

Well, ‘secret life’ might be a bit of a stretch, but nonetheless, Barnett has been spotted working as an extra on teen drama Vampire Diaries. Small world, huh?

Eagle-eyed fans spotted him on episode 12 of season seven, Postcards From The Edge, during a scene in which Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) picks on Julian (Todd Lasance) in a bar.

Towards the end of the clip, Barnett can be seen looking up from his drink moments after (spoiler alert!) Damon kills one of Julian’s men by slicing off his head. You have to pay attention, though, because if you glance away for even just a second, chances are you’ll miss it.

Props to whoever was paying so much attention that they managed to spot him in the poorly lit bar, hiding behind a pint.

Naturally, fans were quick to take to social media to reveal the connection, with one tweeting:

I’m rewatching vampire diaries and I swear this is Barnett from Love is Blind!!

Another shared side-by-side comparison of Barnett drinking a glass of wine in Love Is Blind, next to him sipping his drink in Vampire Diaries, saying he looks ‘the exact same’ in both. Yeah, fair comment.

A quick Google search tells me that this particular season of Vampire Diaries was filmed back in 2015, which means he was involved in TV way before his appearance on Love Is Blind. Kept that one quiet, didn’t ya’ Barnett?

Not to be cynical, but given that Vampire Diaries has been sold to Netflix and Love Is Blind was, of course, a Netflix original, it does beg the question as to how he came to be involved in the dating show.

Anyway, it doesn’t really matter to us. He came, he provided incredible television entertainment in the form of the love square, and he conquered, by leaving with a wife.

Fair play, Barnett. You’ve got it all covered.