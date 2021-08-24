Fans ‘Spot’ Daredevil In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Sony Pictures

Peter Parker may be seeking counsel from Matt Murdock in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, according to some fans.

Far From Home ended with our friendly neighbourhood hero in a spot of bother. After being framed for Mysterio’s death, his identity was revealed to the world, making him ‘public enemy number one’.

We’re going to catch up with Peter (Tom Holland) in the immediate fallout of that moment, eventually asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a multiversal spell to make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man. But first, he might pay a trip to Nelson and Murdock.

In the opening segment of the trailer, before stumbling over to Bleecker Street, Peter can be seen getting interrogated by police. Then, in a brief glimpse, a man in a white shirt with a tie slams some folders down on the desk, without speaking a word or his face being revealed.

‘Marvel I am begging you PLEASE let his lawyer be Matt Murdock. P l e a s e. bring Daredevil back,’ one fan wrote. ‘As a scholar who enjoys scholarly pursuits including staring at Matt Murdock’s hands I’m QUAKING IN MY LIL BOOTS,’ another wrote. ‘Gonna rip my arms off if this ain’t Matt Murdock,’ a third wrote.

Charlie Cox played Murdock, aka Daredevil, in Netflix’s series. When it premiered, it was technically tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Ever since The Defenders were essentially disbanded prior to MCU content on Disney+, Cox’s return has been a common demand from fans, and he’s been among the many speculated returning characters in No Way Home, alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men and villains like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin.