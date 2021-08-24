Fans Spot Five Iconic Villains In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Sony Pictures

‘Hello Peter.’ Five iconic Spider-Man villains appear to be making a return for No Way Home.

After months of anticipation, Marvel Studios and Sony gave fans a spectacular trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man movie. Taking place after Far From Home‘s cliffhanger, it pits Peter Parker (Tom Holland) against a world that thinks he killed Mysterio – and knows his identity.

With the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the multiverse unleashes all sorts of chaos for our friendly neighbourhood hero – including the possible introduction of the Sinister Six.

After his robotic tentacles smash into the ground, the trailer finishes with Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) returning to the screen. This is just one of a number of exciting appearances or hints throughout the trailer.

Most notably, a pumpkin bomb rolls into frame with a familiar, nightmarish laugh, seemingly confirming Willem Dafoe reprising his beloved role as Green Goblin.

Elsewhere, lightning storms indicate we’ll be seeing Electro in some form. Jamie Foxx earlier backtracked about returning to his The Amazing Spider-Man 2 character, but it appears to be true after all.

Other hints are far briefer, with a short moment of Electro’s lightning blasting sand possibly nodding towards Thomas Haden Church’s return as Sandman, last seen in Spider-Man 3, and a jump-scare with Holland maybe featuring Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man.

While a multiversal Sinister Six appears to be forming, there’s no sign of who the sixth foe could be. Michael Keaton’s Vulture would be a sensible guess, although Paul Giamatti’s Rhino could also make up the villainous troupe.

This all seems to point towards Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing as their respective Spider-Men, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17, 2021.