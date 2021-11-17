Fans ‘Spot’ Moment Where Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield ‘Will Return’ In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man fans believe they know when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return in No Way Home.

No Way Home may be the final chapter in the hero’s MCU trilogy, picking up immediately after the stonker of a cliffhanger in Far From Home, with Tom Holland’s wallcrawler framed for murdering Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio.

The first trailer showed Peter appealing to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, essentially asking him to cast a spell which makes everyone forget he’s Spider-Man. However, something goes very, very wrong – and a history of villains comes back to haunt him.

There’s lots to discuss in the newest No Way Home trailer: the re-appearance of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe); the Sinister Six teases with other villains from Maguire and Garfield’s movies; the emotions between Peter and Zendaya’s MJ; and much, much more.

The closing minute of the trailer seems to set up a climactic battle at the Statue of Liberty, with all the heroes emerging through some sort of rift in the multiverse. ‘What’s happening?’ Peter asks. ‘They’re starting to come through, and I can’t stop them,’ Doctor Strange warns.

As purple patterns appear across the sky, similar to the colour scene when Doctor Strange’s initial spell goes awry, fans believe this is the exact moment Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men will return to fight alongside Holland in the finale.

‘AT THE END. LIZARD GETS PUNCHED. NO WAY. THEY MESSED UP BAAAAD. I guess this IS where Maguire and Garfield fight alongside Holland…. Huh…. How long until they delete this tweet?’ one user suggested.

‘Massive props to Sony & Marvel for trying to hide Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in that trailer. They tried so hard, but they missed somethings. Like showing Lizard completely lunging at nothing. Can’t even argue he was going towards Tom Holland. That was clearly a 3v3,’ another wrote.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 15 in the UK.