Fans Think Andrew Garfield Saves Zendaya In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Zendaya can be seen falling in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, and fans think Andrew Garfield is the one who saves her.

In the first trailer for No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help him out of a tricky situation: after being framed for murder, the world knows he’s Spider-Man. However, when the Sorcerer Supreme casts a spell, it unleashes a host of villains from across the multiverse.

Prepare to see some familiar faces from your childhood. Will Garfield and Tobey Maguire return for No Way Home? The answer, for now, is probably. In the newest trailer, fans have spotted a key call-back which may hint at The Amazing Spider-Man star’s return.

Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) plays a larger role in this trailer, seen talking to Peter, Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon’s Ned. We also catch glimpses of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church, presumably), Lizard (Rhys Ifans, again presumably) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Towards the end, Zendaya falls off scaffolding during what appears to be the climactic battle at the Statue of Liberty. While it’s cut in such a way to suggest Holland dives after her, some fans think it’s actually Garfield, given he failed to save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). ‘Andrew Garfield saving Zendaya from the fall like he couldn’t save Gwen,’ one user speculated.

‘You know what would make me cry?? If Andrew Garfield’s Spider Man will catch Zendaya’s MJ and say something like, ‘It won’t happen again’,’ another wrote. ‘Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man saving Tom Holland and Zendaya would be iconic,’ a third tweeted.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 15 in the UK.