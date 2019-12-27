Fans Think Baby Sonic Is Even Cuter Than Baby Yoda

Disney/Paramount Pictures

Baby Yoda was high in the running for the cutest thing to come out of 2019, but Baby Sonic has made a surprise, last-minute appearance and a lot of fans think he’s stolen Baby Yoda’s crown.

The big-eyed, green-eared, unbelievably adorable creature became a big talking point the minute The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+, and he’s remained a hot topic ever since.

From memes to toys, people just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda and everything he does. I mean, one scene involved him just standing around holding soup, and the internet literally went wild.

His arrival into the world seemed as though it couldn’t be topped, especially so soon after his introduction, but that didn’t stop Baby Sonic from trying – and in some people’s opinions, he succeeded in winning over fans.

The young hedgehog arrived on the scene yesterday, December 26, when a teaser for the film was released on Sega’s Japanese official Twitter account.

The trailer shows Sonic as a blue blur as he speeds across paths on a remote island, but when he finally slows down fans are treated to a glimpse of the hedgehog in his youth.

Check it out here:

Admittedly, Sonic appeared to be a bit older than a baby in the teaser – he’s perhaps more toddler age – but he’s still young enough to be adorable.

The unexpected little character has been well received by fans, so much so that some are already starting to cast aside Yoda in favour of Sonic.

Paramount Pictures

One film fan tweeted:

Why care about baby yoda… When we got a baby sonic!

Another wrote:

Baby Yoda ain’t got SH*T on Baby Sonic!

A third commented:

y’all can go off about baby yoda, but I’m gonna love and cherish baby sonic with my WHOLE heart.

Why care about baby yoda

Though the question of which character is cuter is up for debate, I think it’s safe to say Baby Sonic has given Baby Yoda some strong competition.

It’s unclear exactly how much the young hedgehog will feature in the upcoming Sonic film, but I’m sure fans would be more than happy to see a lot of him. If not, creators might receive some backlash and have to go and re-edit the film… again.

As it stands, however, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be released in February 2020, with Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz voicing the character.

Paramount Pictures

The film also stars James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer who befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain.

With his younger self having received such a good reception, hopefully Sonic will continue to win fans’ hearts when the film comes out!

