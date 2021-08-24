Fans Think Doc Ock Says ‘Hello Peter’ To Tobey Maguire In Spider-Man Trailer

Sony Pictures

Alfred Molina is back as Doctor Octopus in the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. But who is he speaking to?

His return to the iconic role, last seen in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 alongside Tobey Maguire’s wall-crawler, is one of the upcoming movie’s worst-kept secrets. Not only was he caught amid fervent fan speculation, but he openly admitted it in an interview.

The new trailer is spectacular, and hints towards the appearance of a number of classic foes in addition to Doc Ock, like Electro and Green Goblin. However, that show-stopping last line may not be directed at Tom Holland’s Spidey.

After dropping in the early hours of this morning, August 24, fans have been dissecting every frame and line from the trailer. Many have come to believe the eight-limbed villain doesn’t say ‘Hello Peter’ to Holland, but he’s actually speaking to Tobey Maguire.

‘What do you think about this moment? We think this is Marvel giving us a misdirect. This ‘Hello, Peter’ isn’t meant for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Because how would Tobey Maguire’s Doc Ock recognise him? There’s a missing piece from this spidey puzzle,’ the Super Into It podcast tweeted.

‘He is 100,000% talking to Tobey’s Spider-Man. There is no way he’s that familiar with Tom Holland’s Spidey yet,’ another fan wrote. ‘When Doc Ock says ‘Hello Peter’ to TOBEY MAGUIRE in No Way Home I will completely ascend into space and cry happy tears you will NEVER hear a single word from me again,’ a third wrote.

Neither Maguire nor Andrew Garfield’s reprisals as Spider-Men have been confirmed – however, this trailer seems to nod further towards it being a reality.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17, 2021.

