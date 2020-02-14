Fans Think Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Symbol Is The Gun That Killed His Parents
It was only last night, February 13, director Matt Reeves shared a glimpse of the new Batman suit, but fans already have theories about it.
In the mysterious video, we get our first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as Batman – wearing a leather cowl, dark suit, and a striking new logo on his chest.
Panning across Pattinson’s torso, we see the Batman symbol in more detail, and fans have noticed it resembles a certain object – an important one in Batman’s history – that has been incorporated into the suit in previous comic book adaptations.
You can see for yourself here:
A number of fans are suggesting the new suit’s logo is made from the gun that killed Bruce Wayne’s parents. In a story featured in Detective Comics #1000, titled Manufacture For Use, Bruce Wayne retrieves the gun used by the Gotham City mugger Joe Chill, who murdered his parents outside the theatre.
Wayne then goes on to melt the gun down, using it as a metal plate behind his suit’s Batman emblem, with the intention of it protecting him if someone was to shoot at him.
In the book, Wayne makes the point that while the metal gun broke his heart as a child, he would now use it to protect his heart instead.
Due to the nature of his parents’ death, Batman famously chooses other means of weapons when attempting to defeat his enemies. However, in Ben Affleck’s Batman movies, he often used guns – something the film was criticised for.
With Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ re-imagining of the story being released next summer, 2021, fans are eager to see the newest incarnation in all its glory.
Speaking about the character in an interview with The New York Times, Pattinson said:
Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero – there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.
I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.
The film, known simply as The Batman, will also star the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, and is set to be released June 25, 2021.
If you need to get your Batman fix before then though, you’ll be able to visit the Park Row Batman-themed restaurant when it opens it doors in London in spring this year.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Batman, Batsuit, DC, DC Comics, fan theory, matt reeves, robert pattinson